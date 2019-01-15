Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of the Game | Jan. 15 at Sixers

Taj Gibson is perpetually flying under the radar. He does it in real life, and tonight he’s a good bet to do it in fantasy basketball. I’m not going to lie and say that Gibson will be your leading scorer tonight—if he is you should stop putting your money into daily fantasy—but he has a chance to offer fantastic value tonight at an extremely low price as the Wolves take on the 76ers.

While Philly has some great defenders up and down their roster, they are undeniably thin at power forward. Gibson will probably spend most of the game guarded by Wilson Chandler, who will have a ton of trouble handling Gibson in the post. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are such threats that Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler won’t really be able to help off them. Ben Simmons could be a problem if he ends up on Gibson, but it’s going to be hard for him to come help if he’s guarding the Wolves’ point guard, which is likely.

Gibson won’t be a focal point tonight but expect him to do some damage on post plays and second-chance opportunities. He can be rostered for just $4,400 tonight on DraftKings so he should have great value.