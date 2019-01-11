Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Jan. 11 vs. Mavs

Jeff Teague is always a good candidate to quietly do something very impressive. While he didn’t have his best game against OKC, before that he had hit double-digit assists in his last five games, dating back to Dec. 10 (remember that Teague missed nine games with an ankle injury). The last time the Wolves played the Mavs, Teague scored 39.0 points on DraftKings, and that was with Dennis Smith Jr. playing. With Smith Jr. on the bench Teague will be lining up against rookie Jalen Brunson, who he should have no trouble with.

Teague has good value tonight. He can be rostered on DraftKings for $6,700 and should easily provide good production at that price. Though Derrick Rose will likely be returning, that shouldn’t impact Teague’s minutes at all. Tonight could be a very high-scoring and fast-paced affair as Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders tries to get the Wolves into a faster style.

Another option could be Dario Saric. Saric played extremely well in OKC and Saunders gave him significant run down the stretch. If Saric gets more playing time, he’s the type of player that can do damage in a lot of categories. With a salary of just $4,500, he could be a great value as well.