Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 8 At Pelicans

It’s becoming hard to ignore Dario Saric. In his last two games he’s scored 39.25 and 30.0 fantasy points, outperforming his salary both times. He played more than 20 minutes in both contests, and that’s unlikely to change. Saric has talked about staying aggressive and keeping his energy up—if that’s there and the minutes are there it’s hard to think Saric will have any trouble keeping his numbers up.

Saric is available for $4,400 on DraftKings. Though that’s more than in previous games, it’s still a bargain if the production is there. However, if you’re looking for more of a sure thing, look no further than Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has a tough matchup in Anthony Davis, but history is on Towns’ side. Towns averages 67.3 fantasy points per game against the Pelicans this year.

Whichever direction you decide to go, tonight is a good night to take a chance on a couple Timberwolves players on your daily fantasy roster.