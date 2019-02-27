Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 27 Vs. Hawks

When players start to take on larger roles, they become fantasy diamonds in the rough. That’s exactly what’s happening with Tyus Jones today. Jones has found his footing returning from an ankle injury and now with Jeff Teague nursing a sore knee, he could be in for a large role going forward.

Jones was excellent in both fantasy and real life in Monday’s win over the Kings. He scored 16 points, added eight assists and finished with 36.75 fantasy points—vastly outperforming his salary of $3,500. Though the folks over at DraftKings have taken notice and adjusted Jones’ salary to $4,500, he could still offer great value tonight against a Hawks team that doesn’t exactly have a plethora of good defenders in their backcourt.

If you’re looking to spend big, Karl-Anthony Towns could also be a good choice. He absolutely crushed the Hawks earlier this season, putting up an incredible 70.3 fantasy points. However, a repeat of that performance could be difficult as the Hawks have improved, especially up front, over the course of the season. Nevertheless, Towns is a safe bet to produce tonight with a salary of $10,600.