Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 22 At Knicks

The All-Star break was great for the NBA players but not for fantasy players—it’s been a while since we’ve hit you with some red-hot fantasy advice. The Wolves are in New York to face the Knicks on Friday. New York struggles on defense so there will be good fantasy options up and down the board, but one stands out in particular—Jeff Teague.

Teague was incredible in his last two games before the All-Star break, scoring 42.5 and 52.25 fantasy points and collecting double-digit assists both contests. Against a Knicks backcourt missing its best defender in Frank Ntilikina, Teague should be able to go to work. Dennis Smith Jr. is athletic but not a great one-on-one defender and the Knicks have changed their lineups so much in the last few weeks that there isn’t a ton of consistency to speak of—very important in building a good team defense.

There may be players with more potential in Friday’s slate of games, but Teague’s floor is very high and he’s a good bargain at his salary of $5,900. Make him your point guard tonight.