Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Feb. 13 Vs. Rockets

It’s a repeat from our advice for last game, but it’s hard not to suggest putting Karl-Anthony Towns on your daily fantasy roster tonight. Going against Kenneth Farid should be a piece of cake for Towns, and with the Wolves’ contest against the Rockets certain to be a high-scoring one, Towns should be one of the safest bets out there.

He won’t come cheap. Towns’ salary is $10,300 on DraftKings. However, with the role he’ll play for the Wolves tonight and the great matchup he has, Towns could anchor a lot of winning rosters. The last time the Wolves played the Rockets, Towns scored 50.8 fantasy points.

If you’re looking for someone less expensive, Dario Saric deserves a look. He was excellent in a move to the starting lineup on Monday against the Clippers and he has a low salary of just $4,600.