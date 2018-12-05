Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 5 vs. Hornets

Wednesday night is a great night for you to make a Wolves player one of your big money daily fantasy players. That player? The Big KAT himself, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Looking at the Hornets roster, paint presence is a huge area of weakness. Cody Zeller is out, which means that the Hornets will start Willy Hernangomez on Towns. Hernangomez is a decent NBA player, but he’s no match for the Wolves’ star, who has a chance to rack up huge numbers. Towns won’t come cheap—it costs $9,500 to roster him on DraftKings—but as far as core players go that’s still a decent bargain.

Expect the Hornets to throw a ton of double teams at Towns in an effort to stop him from being effective inside. In that case, Towns could have good assist numbers tonight. He’s improved a ton passing out of the post and he could have one of those nights where he dishes five or six assists.

Towns could also have a big night on the offensive glass. He’s had five or more offensive rebounds five times this season and he’ll certainly be able to box out Hernangomez. Now that the Wolves as a team are doing a better job crashing the offensive glass, it will be way harder for the Hornets to put multiple bodies on Towns when shots go up.

Towns may be the focus of Charlotte’s defense on Wednesday, but they simply don’t have the personnel to prevent him from being effective. One way or another, Towns will get his tonight.