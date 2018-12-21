Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 21 at Spurs

In Wednesday night’s loss to Detroit, Robert Covington was a bright spot both on the court and in fantasy lineups. With a salary of just $5,500 he scored 38.5 points on DraftKings behind 22 points, six rebounds and five made three-pointers. Though there’s no guarantee he’ll repeat that performance tonight, he can still be rostered for cheap—just $5,700—making him worth the risk against San Antonio.

The last time the Wolves played the Spurs, Covington was excellent, scoring 41.8 fantasy points. Covington is not a focal point of the offense, but on teams without great wing defenders he tends to find himself left open as teams collapse on Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose. Against a weak Spurs defense, Covington could feast.

If you’re looking to spend a bit more in what should be a high-scoring night for the Wolves’ offense, take a look at Derrick Rose. Rose is rolling again and while he has a salary of $7,200, he’s been unstoppable when Jeff Teague sits. He could be a good stack with Covington as he’ll be tossing dimes to his small forward.