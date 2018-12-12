Wolves Daily Fantasy Player Of The Game | Dec. 12 at Kings

Derrick Rose is putting together a legitimate campaign for Sixth Man of the Year, but his last few weeks have been comparatively slow. However, Rose has put enough good things together in his last few games that at his price on DraftKings he’s certainly worth taking a look at.

Rose can be rostered for $5,800 against the Kings. The last time the Wolves played in Sacramento, Rose finished with 38.0 fantasy points. Sacramento plays at an insanely high pace, so Rose will get plenty of shots as a guy who thrives taking the ball to the hoop. As the first reserve off the Wolves’ bench, he’ll get plenty of run even though the Wolves are back to full health (unlike they were the first time the Kings and Wolves met).

There are many bounce-back candidates on the Wolves that could be fantasy gold tonight—Jeff Teague can be rostered for $6,100 after he has had several bad shooting nights (though he’s been dishing out assists at an extremely high rate) and Andrew Wiggins doesn’t cost much more at $6,300. Picking out value is difficult, otherwise we’d all be millionaires, but there will definitely be a Wolves player or two on some winning rosters tonight.