Wolves Close Out Summer League '18 With Win

The Wolves ended their 2018 Summer League campaign on a positive note, taking down the Denver Nuggets 83-71 on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Minnesota ended Summer League with a 3-2 record.

Keita Bates-Diop, the team’s 2018 second-round pick, led the Wolves with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Josh Gray also scored 14 points. Isaiah Cousins scored 12 points. Jared Terrell, who recently signed a two-way contract with the team, finished with 11 points, including this huge slam after a steal.

“Our guys came out with energy and I told them. I said, ‘use this opportunity. It’s the last chance you can showcase yourself in front of everybody, so make the best of it,’” Summer League coach John Lucas III said after the game. “Everyone came in and contributed great minutes.”

The Wolves outscored the Nuggets 47-43 in the first half before pulling away in the second half.

Josh Okogie, Minnesota’s first-round pick, was held out with a right pinky finger sprain.

Kenrich Williams led Denver with 17 points.