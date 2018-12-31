Wolves Bounce Back, Cool Down Heat

The Wolves had an impressive showing on Sunday evening, beating the Heat in Miami 113-104..

The Heat had won six of the last seven games heading into the game, while the Wolves were coming off a nasty loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns was an absolute stud, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds, six blocks and three steals. He shot an efficient 12-for-24 from the field, 3-for-6 from the 3-point line and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Robert Covington added 14 points, as did Taj Gibson to go with six rebounds. Andrew Wiggins and Dario Saric both scored 13 points, while Tyus Jones started for Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague, and finished with 12 points.

Dwyane Wade finished with 21 points for Miami. Josh Richardson added 17 points. Derrick Jones Jr. finished with 16 points, while Kelly Olynyk and Justise Winslow finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Wolves improve to 17-19 on the season, 13thin the West. The Heat fall to 17-18, tied for seventh in the East.

Minnesota is back at it Monday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.