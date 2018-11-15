Wolves All Smiles In Team Win Over Pelicans

What a game.

The Wolves took down the Pelicans 107-100 on Wednesday night at the Target Center. It was significant for a variety of reasons. The first and most obvious is that it was the first game as Wolves for Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Covington finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals and looked completely comfortable with his new team.

Dario Saric added nine points, three rebounds and two steals.

For a fan, there were some ups and downs from the game (because that’s how a 48-minute game goes), but mostly ups. In the first half, the Wolves led 67-54 and had 22 assists, the most assists the team has had in a first half since 2002. The team was having fun and the ball was moving.

The team hit a wall in the third quarter and early fourth. In the third, the Wolves were outscored 27-18. While there were bursts of energy, especially from Covington and Josh Okogie, the Wolves struggled.

And then late in the fourth, we saw this team come together late in the fourth, riding the team’s two faces of the franchise, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins finished with nine points and three rebounds in the final 12 minutes and played with the type of joy and energy we haven’t seen as much of as late.

And if you’re wondering if Wiggins can still jump, well golly gee, do we have something to show you.

Towns had five points and six rebounds in the fourth as well, helping the Wolves to the win.

Towns led the Wolves with 25 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. He did most of his work in the first half and fourth quarter. He was a non-factor in the third due to foul trouble. Wiggins added 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, shooting 4-for-9 from deep. Jeff Teague had a 14-point, 14-assist double-double. Okogie led the second unit with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

E’Twaun Moore led New Orleans with 31 points, while Anthony Davis had 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves improve to 6-9 on the season, 6-1 at the Target Center. The Pelicans fall to 7-7.

A few quick observations on the game: