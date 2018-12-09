Wiggins Rises In The Ranks Of Timberwolves Scorers

It didn’t take Andrew Wiggins long to make Saturday night one for the record books.

Wiggins came in needing just three points to pass Wally Szczerbiak and move into fourth place on the Timberwolves’ all-time franchise scoring list. He got those points within the first few minutes, scoring 20 points in the Wolves’ loss to Portland. Wiggins now has 6,795 points for his career—all with the Wolves. Szczerbiak had 6,777 points in his 6.5 seasons in Minnesota.

To score at such an elite level at such a young age is a rarity in the league. At age 23 and in his fifth season, Wiggins has already scored more than a player that many consider to be one of the greatest to ever play for the franchise in Szczerbiak. Next on the scoring list is Kevin Love, followed by Sam Mitchell and Kevin Garnett.

A big part of Wiggins being able to climb the ranks of Wolves all-time scorers is his remarkable durability. The talented young forward has missed just five games his entire career and has never averaged under 15 points in a season—that’s a quick way to rack up points.

Wiggins’ efforts have landed him on a few other lists as well. He is currently ninth in franchise history in games played, fifth in minutes played, fifth in points per game and third in three-pointers made. Wiggins is committed to playing with the Wolves for the next few years, so he’ll have plenty of opportunities to continue building on his position in all those record books. It will be fun to continue to watch him rise.