While Limited, Naz Reid Impresses In First Summer League Game

On Friday afternoon, before Minnesota's Summer League game against the Cavaliers, center Naz Reid officially signed a two-way contract with the Wolves.

An hour later, the Reid showed everyone why.

Reid finished with nine points, three rebounds and an assist while shooting 3-for-6 from the field, 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

While Reid only had one assist, that’s what opens up his game so much inside. Defenders can’t double because Reid has the ability to kick out. His assist came at the 3-point line. It was a fake-shot before firing in a crisp pass to his teammate for the easy layup. His passing and shooting are what he prides himself on, and that’s not exactly a surprise with how rare that is for a big guy.

"My ability to pass the ball and shoot the ball,” Reid said after the game. “Just getting other guys open off of screening. I feel as though that's something I've learned throughout this past process: being able to hit a body with a screen and if you roll or pop you might get yourself open. It's a big help for others."

He played just 14 minutes and is currently restricted to just four-minute chunks due to a foot injury.

What we saw from Reid is a modern-day big who can handle the ball, shoot and pass. It feels pretty realistic that multiple teams will be wondering why they didn’t take him with a second-round pick.

It has to make Wolves fans feel pretty happy with a front office that has been aggressive in improving this team through all avenues. It feels like there should have been more traffic on this particular avenue.