What You Need To Know About Josh Okogie In 2019-20 Rising Stars Challenge

For the second-straight year, Timberwolves wing Josh Okogie will be representing the team at All-Star Weekend as part of the Rising Stars Challenge.

The second-year wing born in Nigeria will be representing Team World in Chicago on Friday night.

In his second season, Okogie is averaging career-highs of 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. His 41.3 field goal percentage is also a career-high.

Okogie has been especially hot lately, averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

In last year’s Rising Stars Challenge in Charlotte, Okogie finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in nearly 19 minutes.

The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. CT on TNT and ESPN Radio.