What To Watch For While Re-Watching KG's Return To Timberwolves

Our friends over at Fox Sports North will be playing some of the most memorable Timberwolves’ games over the next two weeks.

While these aren’t live games and we do indeed know the results, these games are going to be a ton of fun.

First on the list is Kevin Garnett’s first game after being traded back to the Timberwolves on Feb. 25, 2015 against the Wizards at Target Center.

If it’s a game you watched live, or were lucky enough to attend, it’s one you’ll never forget.

I was lucky enough to be working the game, but as I take a trip down memory lane, here were the three things that stuck out the most to me:

The Chills

There are few things in sports that give you the absolute chills. In my time with the Timberwolves, I can remember three that I was there for in-person. Two have been ceremonies for incredibly sad moments: The deaths of Flip Saunders and Kobe Bryant.

The third was the Kevin Garnett intro video before this game.

I’m not sure how much of it FSN will play (if they don’t, I’m sure we’ll have it on one of our social channels), but the entire arena was standing for a good 20 minutes – from when KG went out in the layup line to well after his introduction.

This game wasn’t about wins or losses. Up until this point in the season, the Wolves had won just 12 games. This was about bringing back the greatest player in team history to a fanbase that desperately needed a morale boost.

They got that. And (spoiler alert), they also got a win.

Worth The Wait

Fans had to wait a bit, but KG hit his first bucket with 3:33 left in the second quarter and the crowd absolutely erupted.

It wasn’t anything flashy. But it was Garnett’s classic deep 2-point shot (about a foot in front of the 3-point line please don’t tell the analytics police), which seemed just about right.

Instant Chemistry

I had to look up after the game whether or not Garnett had previous connections with guys like Ricky Rubio, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Martin and Nikola Pekovic. The answer was no, which was weird. KG had such great chemistry with his new teammate from the beginning. Whether it was a head rub or a butt tap, KG was pushing everyone in that game. I’ll always remember that and after a few passes from Rubio to KG in the game, I couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if KG played with Rubio during his prime.

Watching KG’s first game back with Wolves and plays like this are gonna make me cry before 10 am pic.twitter.com/7ineniku4o — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 31, 2020

JIGGLY BOY

If you’re a Timberwolves fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this video more than a few times.

Our Katie Davidson is going to have a more in-depth story about Jiggly Boy and his relationship with Garnett and the Timberwolves, so I don’t want to spoil too much here.

This video has more than 14 million views. Every single day on YouTube, it’s our most-watched video. Being at the arena for this was absolutely hilarious and KG’s response to it all was perfect.

This comment three days ago from Gene really stuck out to me:

“I know this is an older video.. but just came across my feed. With everything going on in the world.. this made it better!!”

That makes my heart happy.

