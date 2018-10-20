WATCH: The Wolves Couldn't Stop Dunking On The Cavs

It was just the first home game of the season, but Friday night’s victory over the Cavaliers gave us what felt like several weeks worth of highlights. Specifically, we got the very best type of highlights. That’s right Wolves fans, we got to see some dunks.

Jimmy Butler dunked many times off of feeds from several teammates, Taj Gibson dunked, Gorgui Dieng dunked and yes, even Jeff Teague dunked. That’s two games in a row where Teague (who for some reason everyone thinks doesn’t dunk) has had highlight-reel slams, if you’re following along at home.

Dunks are a very high-percentage shot, which is very nice for the offense. They get the crowd going, which is very nice for the crowd and they get you excited when you watch the highlights later, which is nice for you.

Check out every slam from Friday night’s game, you won’t regret it.