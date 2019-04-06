Getty Images

WATCH: Dwyane Wade And Karl-Anthony Towns Swap Jerseys

by Julian Andrews
Posted: Apr 05, 2019

As a part of his farewell tour, Heat great Dwyane Wade has been swapping jerseys with a player from each game he faces. Tonight, Karl-Anthony Towns was the recipient. Check out the footage:

The respect that NBA players have for one anothers' games is something that makes this league very special, so it was awesome to see the two exchange jerseys.

Towns, Karl-Anthony, Wade, Dwyane, Timberwolves
