WATCH: Dwyane Wade And Karl-Anthony Towns Swap Jerseys
As a part of his farewell tour, Heat great Dwyane Wade has been swapping jerseys with a player from each game he faces. Tonight, Karl-Anthony Towns was the recipient. Check out the footage:
A @Budweiser Legendary Moment pic.twitter.com/6Qe8kaLVzx
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 6, 2019
The respect that NBA players have for one anothers' games is something that makes this league very special, so it was awesome to see the two exchange jerseys.
Salute, @DwyaneWade. #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/ZzAqpnYlFv
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 6, 2019
