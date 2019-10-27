Undefeated Timberwolves Host Miami Heat for 2019-20 Home Opener Sunday, October 27

Fans at Sunday’s game can expect new additions and changes to Target Center. New foods were unveiled earlier in the month and include Totchos, the Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and the Korean BBQ Philly. The team also unveiled an exclusive Timberwolves private barrel Marker’s Mark Whiskey Bourbon which will be poured at various locations and within new Jim Beam bar spaces. The Timberwolves will unveil a new concept at Target Center called “Test Kitchen by David Fhima”. The new culinary space, curated by Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima, will provide fans with new food experiences nightly. Foods like Budweiser Braised Short Ribs and Espresso Tiramisu will be among the limited, ever-changing offerings at “Test Kitchen by David Fhima”. Menus for the innovative space will be announced prior to each game. Fans who use their Timberwolves app for payment at Target Center concession stands will receive a 10% discount.

Families will enjoy many perks this season including the introduction of new $5 kids’ meals throughout the arena, and the “Dress Like a Player” giveaway series where the first 2,500 kids 12 and under will receive a different piece of player-inspired gear every Sunday including sweatbands, shooting shirts, shooting sleeves, socks and a replica jersey.

The Timberwolves will unveil the Sharecare and Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota Atrium, which will be outfitted with a new branded experience that encourages fans to take control of their health by downloading the Sharecare app and completing its personalized health assessment, the RealAge test. As part of the Sharecare registration process, the RealAge test is a scientifically validated assessment that calculates the actual age of the user’s body based on lifestyle factors and key indicators for health risks. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. The initiative joins other tech and wellness leaders including Fitbit, Mayo Clinic, and Life Time who partner with the Timberwolves.

Target Center will be going straw-less this season which will save more than 65,000 straws throughout Timberwolves and Lynx games. To be more sustainable and energy-conscious, all Timberwolves games will be powered by wind energy by Xcel Energy.