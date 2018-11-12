Twitter Reacts To Covington And Saric Joining The Wolves

After the Timberwolves completed their trade with the Philly, sending Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the Sixers in exchange for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second round pick, Twitter had a lot to say, especially about Covington and Saric. Both players are well-loved by fans of the league.

One of the things that excites me most about Dario Saric is his passing ability. Whether it's transition looks or highlight plays, the big man really knows how to dish the rock: pic.twitter.com/EcJquEgDn3 — Jake Paynting (@jakepaynting) November 12, 2018

I'm excited to watch @Holla_At_Rob33 and @dariosaric in a Timberwolves uniform! I believe they will bring a lot to this team and help with our shooting percentage and scoring on the floor! LET'S GET BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS! #AllEyesNorth #NBA — Matt Kelly (@Matt_Kelly22) November 12, 2018

Wasn’t on radio yesterday so I didn’t get to preach the good news Robert Covington is averaging 13.1ppg, shooting 45% from 3 with 2.2spg and 1.9bpg thru 9 games Have a great day — Ray Dunne (@RayDunneBTB) November 2, 2018

RoCo appreciation thread: Last season, Covington posted a steal rate (% of possessions he netted a steal) of 2.6%, a block rate of 2.4% and earned 4.5 defensive win shares. The full list of NBA players to meet these milestones: Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/aq3kb8sp02 — Jimmy (@_JimmyMcCormick) November 11, 2018

Robert Covington never got the respect he deserved in Philly, but it was awesome watching him grow from an undrafted player from the D-League to a First-Team All-Defense player. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) November 10, 2018

ROBERT COVINGTON, DARIO SARIC, WELCOME TO MINNESOTA! pic.twitter.com/vFVE2zkJdw — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 10, 2018

Full list of NBA players averaging 40% 3PT, and 2.0 STL and 1.5 BLK per game: -Robert Covington — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) November 2, 2018