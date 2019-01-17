Toyota Throwback Thursday | Remember When Mo Williams Scored 52 Points?

Nearly four years ago today, an unlikely hero led the Timberwolves to a win over the Pacers in Indiana.

In a 110-101 win on a cold Jan. 13 night in 2015, Mo Williams finished with a career-high (and then a franchise-best) 52 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. Considering Williams averaged 12.2 points per game that season, this game was quite the surprise.

Williams shot an efficient 19-for-33 from the field, 6-for-11 from the 3-point line and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Take in the glory of what was Mo Williams with this highlight film.

Good times.