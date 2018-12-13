Toyota Throwback Thursday | Not In Breuer's House

If you were trying to get a shot up on Randy Breuer on April 13, 1990, chances are you were unsuccessful.

In the Timberwolves’ 117-102 against the Magic at the Metrodome, Breuer finished with nine(!) blocks.

In 42 minutes, he nearly finished with a points, rebounds and blocks triple double, putting up 14 points and 11 rebounds.

A few fun facts about this game:

This was Minnesota’s last win at the Metrodome. Sad stuff.

Pooh Richardson, who we had on our podcast earlier this season, played all 48 minutes. He finished with 26 points and 12 assists.

As a team, Orlando had just four blocks.

It was a franchise record and still stands, although Rasho Nesterovic tied the mark on March 10, 2003 against the Mavericks.

Breuer, who was born in Lake City, Minnesota and played at the University of Minnesota, was with the Wolves from 1989-1992 and averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 rebounds per game.