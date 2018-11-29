Toyota Throwback Thursday | KG Puts Up 40 For 1st Time In Career

The Wolves play the Celtics on Saturday, so in honor of the most important day of the week let’s take a look at an iconic Timberwolves player doing an incredible thing against that same team…

That’s right, it’s Throwback Thursday!

On March 22, 2000, Kevin Garnett was getting ready to play the Celtics. He’d had a phenomenal first couple years but there was something missing—he’d never scored more than 40 points in a game. He’d come close, he’d broken the 30-point mark many times, but that big 4-0 remained elusive. Not for long.

Garnett went out on that Wednesday night in Boston and balled out, finally reaching the 40-point mark on 16-for-23 shooting and adding eight rebounds. Thanks to a strong supporting effort Malik Sealy and 16 points off the bench from Anthony Peeler the Wolves also got the win, putting the cherry on top of Garnett’s career night.

His 40-piece against the Celtics would end up being the third-highest scoring outing of Garnett’s career. He scored 47 points in 2005 and 44 in 2007, both against the Phoenix Suns, interestingly enough.

Garnett was known during his time in the league for far more than his scoring, but don’t ever forget that he could put the ball in the hoop when he wanted to.