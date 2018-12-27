Toyota Throwback Thursday | KAT Puts Up Franchise-Record vs. Hawks

This game was less than a year ago and I’m not exactly what the rules of “Throwback Thursday” are, so fine me if you must.

Today, we go back to March 28, 2018 when the Wolves hosted the Hawks at home. It was a huge game for the Timberwolves’ playoff chances. It was also a very big game for Karl-Anthony Towns in the 126-114 Minnesota win.

Towns put up a franchise-record 56 points to go with 15 rebounds. Towns scored those points efficiently, too, shooting 19-for-32 from the field, 6-for-8 from the 3-point line and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.

“I was just worried about the final score and that we won the game. . . I didn’t realize what I truly did until we were getting undressed, Thibs did his speech, and they were collecting the jerseys, and Jamal was like ‘KAT keep your jersey’ and it hit me that I actually did what I did. That was a real cool moment. Next thing you know, I was asking for the ball, I was asking for everything,” Towns said after the game.

Fittingly on this Throwback Thursday, the Wolves play the Hawks for the first time since Towns’ historic game on Friday night at Target Center.

Dewayne Dedmon, you’ve been warned.

You can see Towns and the Wolves in action as they make their home-debut of the Earned Edition uniforms. Tickets are available here.