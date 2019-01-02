Toyota Throwback Thursday | Corbin Has Monster Game In Win Over Magic

We are going way back for this one.

We go back to April 13, 1990 when the Wolves hosted the Orlando Magic.

Minnesota absolutely dominated Orlando 117-102 behind a monster game from Tyrone Corbin. Corbin finished with 36 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in 47 minutes while shooting 15-for-26 from the field and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.

That season as a whole was a pretty good one for Corbin, who spent two-plus seasons with the Wolves. He averaged 14.7 points and a career-high 7.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

To round things out for the Wolves in that win over Orlando, Tony Campbell finished with 27 points, while Pooh Richardson added 26 points and 12 assists.

The Wolves are throwing it back on Friday night as they’ll wear their Classics Edition uniforms against the Magic at Target Center. Christian Laettner will be the house and all fans will be receiving a Classics Edition drawstring bag.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.