Towns Has Monster Game, Hauls In 27 Rebounds vs. Pelicans

What a night for Karl-Anthony Towns.

In a 110-106 win over the Pelicans, Towns finished with 27 points, 27 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.

And yes, Anthony Davis played in this game.

It was a career-high in rebounds for Towns. Previously, his career high was 23, a mark he’s hit twice. The 27 rebounds also mark the most in a single game throughout the league this season.

Towns now has five games with 20 or more rebounds this season and 11 in his career. He also has nine career 20-point, 20-rebound games, a mark that ranks third in team history behind Kevin Garnett (26) and Kevin Love (16).

He also became just the fifth player since blocks became an official stat in 1973-84 to finish with 27 or more points, 27 or more rebounds and four or more blocks in a single game. The others were Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo and Elvin Hayes.

Being mentioned with these names doesn’t come by accident.

This is your reminder that Towns should be an All-Star. It seems obvious, I know. But vote regardless.