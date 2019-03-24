Towns Continues To Dominate, Wolves Take Down Grizzlies

If you’ve watched the Wolves lately, you’ve noticed just how good Karl-Anthony Towns has been.

Towns continued that on Saturday night in Memphis, finishing with 33 points, 23 rebounds and three assists in a Timberwolves’ 112-99 win over the Grizzlies. It was a much-needed win for the Wolves, a team that had lost five-straight games and hadn’t won on the road since Feb. 22.

The third quarter was the difference in the game. The Wolves trailed at half and were outscored 31-28 in the fourth quarter, but in the third, Minnesota beat Memphis 35-18.

For Towns, it’s his 19th game this season scoring 30 or more points and eight grabbing 20 or more rebounds. It’s the third time this season he’s done both.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 22 points, shooting an efficient 9-for-15 from the field. Josh Okogie added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones nearly had a double-boule, finishing with 12 points and nine boards. Dario Saric rounded things out, scoring 11 points, nine coming from the 3-point line.

As for the Grizzlies, Mike Conley led the way with 23 points. Newly-added center Jonas Valanciunas had a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double. Delon Wright added 12 points.

The Wolves improve to 33-40, 10th in the West. The Grizzlies fall to 29-44, 13th in the West.

Minnesota heads home for a four-game homestand – in fact, seven of the team’s last nine games are at home.

The Wolves are back at it on Tuesday against the Clippers at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.