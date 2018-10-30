Tone-Loc to Perform Special Halftime Show Tomorrow Night as Part of First Timberwolves Throwback Night

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will tip-off the team’s 30th NBA season celebration Wednesday night when they wear their new Classic Edition uniforms for the first time vs. the Utah Jazz. As part of the celebration, Grammy Award nominated rapper, actor and producer Tone Loc will perform a special halftime show. Additionally, Pooh Richardson, the franchise’s first-ever draft pick, will be on hand to take part in the festivities.

The Wolves first unveiled the Classic Edition uniform on August 30, 2018. The Classic Edition uniform celebrates the team’s heritage in honor of their 30th season and features the same uniform design that the team wore from 1996-2008; all black with green tree lining. The uniform will be worn for four additional games throughout the season on December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto, which is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune. Fans can purchase a Flex Pack to include all five of the throwback nights and five or more additional games of their choosing, including the season’s most in-demand matchups. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/flex.

Classic Edition merchandise will be available for purchase tomorrow night at the Timberwolves Team Store locations in the Target Center skyway and inside Target Center at Sections 138 and 238. Fans can also purchase online at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.

Tone Loc soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song "Wild Thing" (using a sample from Van Halen's "Jamie's Cryin'") a massive hit. The song was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, as was the second single smash, "Funky Cold Medina." The album Loc’d After Dark (1989) became the second rap release ever to top the pop charts (The Beastie Boys were the first). Tone Loc expanded his horizons into acting in 1992 and 1993, appearing a few times on the Fox sitcom Roc. He was also in the films Posse and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and in 1991 returned to recording with Cool Hand Loc.

Richardson spent three seasons with Minnesota (1989-92), registering averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 246 games in a Wolves uniform. The Wolves selected Richardson 10th overall in the 1989 NBA Draft.