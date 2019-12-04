Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game On Dec. 13 Moved To 8:30 p.m. CT Start

The Timberwolves and Clippers game scheduled for Dec. 13 at Target Center has moved from a 7 p.m. CT start, to an 8:30 p.m. CT start.

The game has been picked up by ESPN because the fine folks there think it will be a bit more attractive for viewers than the Warriors at Jazz game, which makes sense. If the season ended today, the Clippers and Wolves would actually match up in the first-round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The game will also still be broadcasted on Fox Sports North and as always, you can tune into 830 WCCO to hear the wonderful voice of Alan Horton.

Tickets to see Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins face off against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are available here.