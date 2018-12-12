Timberwolves Unveil Nike NBA Earned Edition Uniforms

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled the team’s Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform, which was ‘earned’ by the Wolves by making the 2018 NBA Playoffs. This year’s Timberwolves Earned Edition uniform is a variation of the popular Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms, continuing a celebration of the artist true to Minnesota. The Wolves unveiled the new uniform this morning on its social media channels via a video highlighting the new look.

Teams that make the NBA Playoffs the previous season will now be rewarded with an exclusive on-court look the following season as part of the new Nike NBA Earned Program, tipping off in 2018 with a collection of Earned Edition uniforms. The new jerseys and shorts, which are color variations of each team’s Statement Edition or City Edition uniforms, aim to supply fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success. Select teams will debut their uniforms on court as a part of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day lineup of games. Other participating teams will begin wearing their Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms in games soon after.

The Timberwolves made the 2018 NBA Playoffs by virtue of the team’s 47-35 regular season record, which included a 112-106 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Wolves regular season finale. The win sent the Wolves to the Playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

The new uniform will debut on Wednesday, December 26 when the Wolves travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Minnesota will wear the new uniforms for the lone time at Target Center on December 28 vs. Atlanta. The first 7,500 fans in attendance that night will receive an Earned Edition Target Bullseye Plush Doll. Fans who want to enjoy preferred seating and pricing to this game along with the five remaining Prince-inspired City Edition uniform nights can purchase the Purple Reign Pack starting at only $115. The first 500 buyers will receive a pair of City Edition Stance socks. More information is available at Timberwolves.com/Earned.

Timberwolves Earned Edition merchandise will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, December 19 at 9:00 a.m. CT online at TimberwolvesTeamStore.com. Fans can also purchase Timberwolves Earned Edition gear at the Timberwolves Team Store in the Target Center skyway and inside Target Center at Sections 138 and 238.

Timberwolves Earned Edition Uniform Schedule

Wednesday, December 26 at Chicago

Friday, December 28 vs. Atlanta

Tuesday, January 15 at Philadelphia

Sunday, March 17 at Houston

Thursday, March 21 at Charlotte

Saturday, March 23 at Memphis

The Timberwolves Earned Edition is the sixth of six jerseys the Wolves will wear this season, joining the white Association Edition, navy Icon Edition and green Statement Edition that were worn last season, the black Classic Edition (unveiled in August, 2018) and the purple Prince-inspired City Edition (unveiled in November, 2018). Home teams pick which uniform they wear and visiting teams choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

In the second year of a multi-year partnership with Fitbit, the Timberwolves Earned Edition uniform also includes the Fitbit jersey patch. Fitbit is the “Official Wearable” and “Official Sleep Tracker” of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves in a partnership that extends to the court, arena, front-office, Dance Team, and fans.