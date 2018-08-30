Timberwolves Unveil Classics Edition Uniforms and 30th Season Logo Design

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their Classics Edition uniforms and the 30th season logo design, both of which will be present at moments throughout the 2018-19 season. The new uniform edition will debut on October 31 when the Wolves face the Utah Jazz at Target Center.

The Classics Edition will celebrate the team’s heritage in honor of their 30th season and feature the same uniform design that the team wore from 1996-2008; all black with green tree lining. The uniform was unveiled through a video earlier today that can be viewed at www.timberwolves.com/30th. The team will be putting out content on that site all season long to celebrate 30 years of Timberwolves basketball.

The uniform will be worn for four additional games throughout the season on December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto, which is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune. Fans can purchase a Flex Pack to include all five of the throwback nights and five or more additional games of their choosing, including the season’s most in-demand matchups. To purchase, visit www.timberwolves.com/flex.

The team also unveiled the 30th season logo that will appear on creative elements and merchandise throughout the season. An image of the logo as well as the uniform design can be downloaded here.

Fans can stop by the Timberwolves booth inside of Fan Central at the Minnesota State Fair today to celebrate the announcement. The first 500 fans in the booth will have the opportunity to add a piece to a mosaic that will come together as the 30th season logo. Also, to kick off the 30th season celebrations, former Timberwolves player Tom Gugliotta will stop by the booth to meet fans and sign autographs from 1:30-2 p.m.

The Timberwolves will unveil two additional uniforms for the 2018-19 season at a later date.