Timberwolves Statement on Kevin Garnett’s Selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves issued the following statement from owner Glen Taylor regarding Kevin Garnett’s selection as a member of the Class of 2020 to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
“This is an honor so well deserved. We congratulate Kevin on being selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. From the day we drafted him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before. I’ve watched Kevin grow on and off the court and will forever be grateful for his contributions to the Timberwolves organization. He was beloved by our fans in a way that only few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center. To be elected in his first year of eligibility validates the impact he had on basketball in Minnesota, the NBA, and around the globe. We are so happy for him to receive this recognition.”
In 13-plus seasons in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett led the Timberwolves to the playoffs eight consecutive seasons, culminating in an appearance in the 2004 Western Conference Finals, and he holds a multitude of team records.
