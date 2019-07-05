Timberwolves Sign Naz Reid to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed center Naz Reid to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Reid, 19, appeared in 34 games as a freshman for Louisiana State in 2018-19, averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after leading the Tigers to the SEC regular-season championship and a Sweet 16 berth. Reid, 6-10, tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds against Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. He scored a career-high 29 points against UNC Greensboro on November 9, 2018 and Mississippi State on February 6, 2019.

A five-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School in Roselle, New Jersey, Reid led his team to the Non-Public B state title, scoring the winning points on an alley-oop dunk with 6.3 seconds to play. Reid participated in the 2018 McDonald’s All-Star Game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The NBA allows teams to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season and will spend the remainder of their time with the team’s NBA G League affiliate.