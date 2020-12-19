Timberwolves Sign Jordan McLaughlin To Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has signed guard Jordan McLaughlin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

McLaughlin, 24, appeared in 30 games (two starts) with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. In his first NBA start on Feb. 8 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, he recorded his first-career double-double notching career highs of 24 points and 11 assists. On Feb. 23 at Denver, he recorded 15 points and 10 assists, becoming the sixth Timberwolves rookie, and first since Zach LaVine in 2015, to have multiple point/assist double-doubles in their rookie season.

While on assignment with the Iowa Wolves, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 23 games with the Timberwolves G-League affiliate.

The Pasadena (CA) native played four seasons at the University of Southern California averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 58 assists and 1.7 steals in 128 games.