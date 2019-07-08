Timberwolves Sign Jarrett Culver

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the signing of No. 6 overall draft pick Jarrett Culver. The Wolves acquired Culver from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the draft rights to No. 11 overall pick Cameron Johnson and forward Dario Šarić. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Culver is with the team but after careful consideration he will not appear in any games at NBA Summer League. While in Las Vegas he will participate in all team activities, including practices and additional team and individual workouts while he fully integrates himself in the team’s offseason player development program.

Culver, a 6-6 guard, averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 38 games for Texas Tech in 2018-19, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors. A consensus 2018-19 All-America Second Team selection, Culver led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Championship Game in Minneapolis, recording 15 points and team highs of nine rebounds and five assists in the overtime loss to Virginia in the national title game. Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in six NCAA tournament games and was selected to the Final Four All-Tournament Team and named the West Region’s Most Outstanding Player. He posted a career-high 31 points, on 12-for-19 shooting, in the Red Raiders’ regular-season finale, a victory at Iowa State, leading Texas Tech to the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular-season championship. He was the first Texas Tech player to surpass the 1,000-point mark as a sophomore.

The Lubbock, Texas native averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a freshman in 2017-18. His 415 points were the second-most in program history by a freshman.