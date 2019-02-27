Timberwolves Sign Forward Cameron Reynolds to 10-Day Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Cameron Reynolds to a 10-day contract.

Reynolds, 24, has played in 33 games (nine starts) for the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League this season, averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. Reynolds has hit on 45.9% from the field, including a 41.9% clip from three-point range. Reynolds also played two games for the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team in November/December and two games this month. In a Feb. 22 win over Panama, Reynolds scored 26 points, on 10-for-17 shooting, including a 6-for-11 mark from three-point range. He set U.S. Men’s World Cup Qualifying individual records for points, field goals made and attempted and three-pointers made and attempted.

The 6-8 forward averaged 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 31 games as a fifth-year senior at Tulane in 2017-18. As a junior with the Green Wave in 2016-17, Reynolds averaged 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31 games. He finished second in the American Athletic Conference in three-point shooting accuracy in 2016-17 at 38.8 percent.

Reynolds will wear uniform #13.