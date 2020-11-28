Timberwolves Sign Ashton Hagans To Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Ashton Hagans to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Hagans, 21, appeared in 30 games as a sophomore for the University of Kentucky in 2019-20, averaging 11.5 points, a team-high 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and a team-high 1.93 steals. He led the SEC and finished 16th in the nation in assists, with his 6.4 apg ranking fourth in UK history for a season as a sophomore. One of four finalists for 2019-20 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Hagan’s 1.78 career steals per game is third in Kentucky history, trailing only Rajon Rondo and Derek Anderson.

The Cartersville (GA) native led Newton High School to two regional championships and was named both Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and Mr. Georgia Basketball. Hagans averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals his final year in high school while leading Newton to the 7A state semifinals.