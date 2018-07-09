Timberwolves Sign Anthony Tolliver

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Anthony Tolliver. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Tolliver, 6-8, spent the 2017-18 season with Detroit where he averaged 8.9 points per game, his highest single-season scoring average since the 2009-10 campaign. Tolliver shot a career-best 43.6 percent from deep, connecting on a career-high 2.0 threes per game on 4.6 attempts. The 43.6 percent ranked seventh in the NBA and third among players 6-8 or taller. Tolliver’s 46.4 percent from the floor also was a single-season career-best mark.

For his career, Tolliver has appeared in 599 regular season contests while posting averages of 6.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting including a 36.7 percent clip from long range. Tolliver spent the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons with Minnesota, registering averages of 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. In addition to the Wolves, Tolliver has played with San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Detroit and Sacramento.