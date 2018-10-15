Timberwolves Set 2018-19 Opening Night Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves have set the team’s 2018-19 Opening Night Roster. On Saturday the Wolves announced the team had waived Canyon Barry, Darius Johnson-Odom, William Lee and Jonathan Stark. Minnesota’s 2018 Opening Night Roster stands at 16 players.

The complete 2018-19 Timberwolves Opening Night Roster can be found here.

Minnesota will open its 2018-19 regular season Wednesday night in San Antonio vs. the Spurs. The Wolves will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, October 19 in the team’s Home Opener.