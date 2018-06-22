Timberwolves Select Guard Josh Okogie with 20th Overall Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves selected guard Josh Okogie from Georgia Tech with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Okogie, 6-4, averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 36.4 minutes per game as a sophomore last season, ranking fourth in the ACC in scoring, the highest by any Georgia Tech player since 1997-98. The 19-year-old shot 38.2 percent from three (66-of-173) in his two years as a Yellow Jacket, including a 38.0 percent clip last season. He averaged 6.7 rebounds in ACC play, third-best for an ACC guard, and only one player ahead of him was shorter than his 6-4 height (Ky Bowman of Boston College). He grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds at Florida State on Jan. 24, the most ever by a Tech guard in an ACC game. Okogie led the ACC in free throw attempts as a Sophomore, getting to the line 6.8 times per contest.

Over two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Okogie amassed 1,033 career points, one of six Tech players to ever accomplish the feat by the end of their sophomore season and the most since Matt Harpring’s 1,021 points (1995-96). As a sophomore this past season, he was named to the 2017-18 All-ACC Third Team by the coaches and an Honorable Mention by the media.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria but raised in Georgia, Okogie played for Team USA’s U19 team at the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 4.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.