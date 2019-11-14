Timberwolves Recall Keita Bates-Diop from G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has recalled forward Keita Bates-Diop from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bates-Diop is averaging 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over two games for the Iowa Wolves this season. He was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (48th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft.