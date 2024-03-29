Timberwolves at Nuggets preview: TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their fourth straight win when they head to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Friday.

Minnesota is coming off a 106-91 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

With a record of 50-22, the Wolves are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for second in the West. Minnesota is 24-13 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Wolves continue to have the best defense in the league with a 108.2 defensive rating.

Friday's game will be the third of four meetings between the Nuggets and Wolves. The season series is tied 1-1, with both games taking place in Minnesota.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Nuggets on Friday, including start time, how to watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves at Nuggets

Date: Friday, March 29

Friday, March 29 Start Time: 8 PM CT

8 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

Taking place at Ball Arena in Denver, Wolves at Nuggets will be broadcast live on Bally Sports North at 8 PM on Friday, March 29. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Note: Tonight's injury report will be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Out: Karl-Anthony Towns, Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark

Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee Meniscus Tear), Daishen Nix (G League - Two Way) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Nuggets

Out: Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji

Jamal Murray (Right Knee Inflammation), Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) and Zeke Nnaji (Right Adductor Tendinosis) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Nuggets: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be playing in their blue Statement Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Nuggets

First in the West, Denver is 51-22 overall and is 29-7 overall. The Nuggets are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Denver in ranked seventh on offense (117.7 offensive rating) and 10th on defense (112.8 defensive rating).