Timberwolves-Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 preview: TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up a win on the road when they head to Dallas to face the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

Minnesota lost Game 2 109-108 and now trail the best-of-seven series 0-2.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Mavs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, including start time, how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Mavs Game 3

Date: Sunday, May 26

Sunday, May 26 Start Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: TNT | truTV, Max

TNT | truTV, Max Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Taking place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Game 3 of Wolves vs. Mavs will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7 PM on Sunday, May 26.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

On truTV and Max, there'll be an alternative viewing experience hosted by Adam Lefkoe and will feature Vince Carter, Bomani Jones and Chris Haynes.

Injury Report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

None

The Timberwolves do not have any players listed on their injury report.

Mavs

Out: Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Maxi Kleber (Right Shoulder; AC Separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Left Ankle Sprain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Mavs: Statement Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Mavs in Game 3. Dallas will be playing in their blue Statement Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Mavs series schedule and results

Dallas leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Date Game/Results Time Location May 22 Mavs 108, Wolves 105 — Home May 24 Mavs 109, Wolves 108 — Home May 26 Game 3 7 PM Away May 28 Game 4 7:30 PM Away May 30 Game 5* 7:30 PM Home June 1 Game 6* 7:30 PM Away June 3 Game 7* 7:30 PM Home