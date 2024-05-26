Timberwolves-Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 preview: TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up a win on the road when they head to Dallas to face the Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
Minnesota lost Game 2 109-108 and now trail the best-of-seven series 0-2.
Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Mavs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday, including start time, how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.
How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Mavs Game 3
- Date: Sunday, May 26
- Start Time: 7 PM CT
- TV channel: TNT | truTV, Max
- Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN
- Where: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
Taking place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Game 3 of Wolves vs. Mavs will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7 PM on Sunday, May 26.
Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.
You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.
On truTV and Max, there'll be an alternative viewing experience hosted by Adam Lefkoe and will feature Vince Carter, Bomani Jones and Chris Haynes.
Injury Report
Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.
Wolves
- None
The Timberwolves do not have any players listed on their injury report.
Mavs
- Out: Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Maxi Kleber (Right Shoulder; AC Separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Left Ankle Sprain) are out.
Jerseys
- Wolves: Association Edition
- Mavs: Statement Edition
The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Mavs in Game 3. Dallas will be playing in their blue Statement Edition uniforms.
Wolves vs. Mavs series schedule and results
Dallas leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.
*If necessary