Timberwolves & Lynx Family Celebrates Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Back

When it comes to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the question of what to do to give back can seem overwhelming.

What do you do to pay your respect to someone who gave this world so much?

There's no perfect answer for this, but to give back like he would have done so is a pretty good answer. That’s what the Timberwolves and Lynx family did for the second-straight year, hosting an all-staff volunteer day on Jan. 17 at CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs).

On the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Timberwolves and Lynx staff packed 1,500 meal kits for CEAP’s Food Market and Meals on Wheels program.

“The Pack Gives Back and Pack Day of Service is really what this day is about,” Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said. “It runs very parallel to Martin Luther King Jr. and what that day represents, what the platform represents. And while we’re playing on that particular day and we’ll be doing some things in the community leading up to the game, this is really important that we connected the two again. It’s about local community. It’s about giving back. It’s about making a difference.”

CEAP helps to feed and nourish those who don’t have the necessary means to create and celebrate a healthier, stronger and connected community. While CEAP is an organization that has a staff of just 15 people, those 15 people along with volunteers are crucial to giving back.

“Volunteers really make a huge impact on our community here at CEAP,” said CEAP Director of Community Engagement Jane Shade said. “We have a small but mighty staff of 15 people but last year we worked with over 4,500 volunteers and they contributed more than 35,000 hours, so we cannot do the work that we do without our volunteers.”

This isn’t the first time the Timberwolves and Lynx family has teamed up with CEAP. Back in December, the organization selected CEAP as part of its Pack Gives Back Holiday Giving Initiative. During this initiative, the organization gathered donations from staff members to support CEAP’s Food Support Platform which provides aid for the Food Market and Youth Food Shelf. Casson presented CEAP with a $15,000 check, raised from Timberwolves and Lynx staff members, at the Dec. 13 game against the Clippers.

It’s a day of giving back that will continue for the organization. While these two franchises bring people together with basketball, the organization is aware that it’s about more than that.

“It’s not just the entertainment we look to bring to fans in the stands,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said. “But to make a bigger and deeper impact than the game itself."