Timberwolves to Host Free Draft Party at Target Field Station

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host a free draft party for fans at Target Field Station on Thursday, June 21 from 6-9 p.m.



In addition to screening live draft coverage, the evening will include a full-service bar and concessions, yard games, a DJ and a sport court. There will also be appearances from the Timberwolves Dancers and Action Pack.



Fans can RSVP to the draft party here.



In the event of rain, season ticket members will be moved to Kieran’s Irish Pub and the general public will move to 508 Bar & Restaurant.