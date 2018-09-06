Timberwolves Had A Real Home Court Advantage In 2017-18

The Wolves thrived off of their home crowd in 2017-18. And while most teams do thrive off of their crowds, it was actually huge difference-maker record wise for the team.

Minnesota finished the season 30-11 at the newly-renovated Target Center, making the Wolves one of six teams to win 30 or more games at home. That also equaled the third-best home mark in franchise history (33-8 in 2002-03, 31-10 in 2003-04 and 30-11 in 2000-01).

This included a stretch of 13-straight home wins ranging from Dec. 18 to Feb. 13.

In related news, the Target Center was more packed than it has been for quite some time. The arena had a 15 percent year-over-year increase in attendance, and their 16 regular-season home game sellouts was the most in a season since 1991-92. Winning helps change these things.

The Wolves were better at Target Center in almost every category compared to the road.

Minnesota scored 3.8 more points per game at home than on the road.

Minnesota had more offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds at home.

Minnesota fouled less at home.

Minnesota had more assists at home.

Minnesota had fewer turnovers at home.

Minnesota allowed 3.0 less points per game at home.

There’s no doubting this team plays better in front of its home crowd. We saw it in the playoff-clinching Game 82 against the Nuggets. Of course, you’d also like to see some balance. The Wolves were just 17-24 on the road.

The Wolves play their first home game in 2018-19 on Friday Oct. 19 against Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has a challenging final stretch to the season at home. From March 26 to April 9, the Wolves play seven of eight games at home against the Clippers, Warriors, 76ers, Blazers, Thunder and Raptors, respectively. That stretch will most definitely have an impact on where the Wolves are in the playoff hunt.

If the Wolves repeat the same home cooking they did in 2018-19, we should feel pretty good about a repeat trip to the postseason.

