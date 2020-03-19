Getty Images
Timberwolves Guard Josh Okogie to Participate in NBA 2K Live Stream
Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie will take on Phoenix Suns guard Ty Jerome in a game of NBA 2K live streamed on Twitch.
The Timberwolves were set to play the Phoenix Suns tonight in Phoenix but instead will face off on the virtual court instead with Okogie representing Minnesota on the controls. Fans can catch the action on the Timberwolves Twitch channel at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT.
