Timberwolves Guard Josh Okogie to Participate in NBA 2K Live Stream

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Mar 18, 2020

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie will take on Phoenix Suns guard Ty Jerome in a game of NBA 2K live streamed on Twitch.  

The Timberwolves were set to play the Phoenix Suns tonight in Phoenix but instead will face off on the virtual court instead with Okogie representing Minnesota on the controlsFans can catch the action on the Timberwolves Twitch channel at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT 

 

