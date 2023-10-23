Timberwolves Finalize 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has finalized its Opening Night roster at 17 players.
A printable version of the 2023-24 Timberwolves Opening Night Roster can be found here.
Minnesota will open the 2023-24 regular season Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Raptors. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can watch on Bally Sports North and listen on KFAN FM 100.3, the iHeartRadio App and the Timberwolves App.
2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|WT
|BIRTHDATE
|PRIOR TO NBA/FROM
|YR
|9
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|G
|6-5
|193
|09/02/98
|Virginia Tech/Canada
|5
|1
|Kyle Anderson
|F
|6-9
|245
|09/20/93
|UCLA/USA
|10
|23
|Troy Brown Jr.
|F
|6-6
|209
|07/28/99
|Oregon/USA
|6
|0
|Jaylen Clark^
|G
|6-4
|203
|10/13/01
|UCLA/USA
|R
|10
|Mike Conley
|G
|6-1
|178
|10/11/87
|Ohio State/USA
|17
|5
|Anthony Edwards
|G
|6-4
|225
|08/05/01
|Georgia/USA
|4
|55
|Luka Garza^
|F
|6-10
|233
|12/27/98
|Iowa/USA
|3
|27
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|7-1
|257
|06/26/92
|Cholet (France)/France
|11
|3
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|6-9
|201
|09/29/00
|Washington/USA
|4
|6
|Jordan McLaughlin
|G
|5-11
|171
|04/09/96
|USC/USA
|5
|33
|Leonard Miller
|F
|6-10
|214
|11/26/03
|NBA G League Ignite/Canada
|R
|18
|Shake Milton
|G
|6-5
|223
|09/26/96
|Southern Methodist University/USA
|6
|8
|Josh Minott
|F
|6-8
|202
|11/25/02
|Memphis/Jamaica
|2
|7
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|G
|6-5
|214
|09/18/01
|Duke/USA
|2
|12
|Daishen Nix^
|G
|6-3
|231
|02/13/02
|G League Ignite; Fairbanks, AK/USA
|3
|11
|Naz Reid
|C
|6-9
|240
|08/26/99
|LSU/USA
|5
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|7-0
|256
|11/15/95
|Kentucky/USA
|9
Head Coach Chris Finch (Franklin & Marshall)
Assistant Coaches
Micah Nori (Indiana)
Pablo Prigioni
Elston Turner (Ole Miss)
Kevin Hanson (San Diego)
Corliss Williamson (Arkansas)
Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development Joe Boylan (Emerson College)
Vice President of Player Health/Head Athletic Trainer Gregg Farnam (St. Cloud State)
Vice President of Sports Science and Player Performance Javair Gillett (DePauw University)
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Josh Minott MY-not
Daishen Nix DAY-shin Nix
Naz Reid NAHZ
Micah Nori Nor-EE
Pablo Prigioni Prih-gee-OH-knee