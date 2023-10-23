featured-image

Timberwolves Finalize 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 23, 20238:55 AM CDT

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has finalized its Opening Night roster at 17 players.

A printable version of the 2023-24 Timberwolves Opening Night Roster can be found here.

Minnesota will open the 2023-24 regular season Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Raptors. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can watch on Bally Sports North and listen on KFAN FM 100.3, the iHeartRadio App and the Timberwolves App.

2023-24 Minnesota Timberwolves Roster 
NO PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YR 
Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6-5 193 09/02/98 Virginia Tech/Canada 
Kyle Anderson 6-9 245 09/20/93 UCLA/USA 10 
23 Troy Brown Jr. 6-6 209 07/28/99 Oregon/USA 
Jaylen Clark^ 6-4 203 10/13/01 UCLA/USA 
10 Mike Conley 6-1 178 10/11/87 Ohio State/USA 17 
Anthony Edwards 6-4 225 08/05/01 Georgia/USA 
55 Luka Garza^ 6-10 233 12/27/98 Iowa/USA 
27 Rudy Gobert 7-1 257 06/26/92 Cholet (France)/France 11 
Jaden McDaniels 6-9 201 09/29/00 Washington/USA 
Jordan McLaughlin 5-11 171 04/09/96 USC/USA 
33 Leonard Miller 6-10  214 11/26/03 NBA G League Ignite/Canada 
18 Shake Milton 6-5 223 09/26/96 Southern Methodist University/USA 
Josh Minott 6-8 202 11/25/02 Memphis/Jamaica 
Wendell Moore Jr. 6-5 214 09/18/01 Duke/USA 
12 Daishen Nix^ 6-3 231 02/13/02 G League Ignite; Fairbanks, AK/USA 
11 Naz Reid 6-9 240 08/26/99 LSU/USA 
32 Karl-Anthony Towns 7-0 256 11/15/95 Kentucky/USA 
^ Two-Way Player 
 
Head Coach Chris Finch (Franklin & Marshall) 
 
Assistant Coaches
Micah Nori (Indiana)  
Pablo Prigioni 
Elston Turner (Ole Miss)  
Kevin Hanson (San Diego) 
Corliss Williamson (Arkansas)  

Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development Joe Boylan (Emerson College) 
 
Vice President of Player Health/Head Athletic Trainer Gregg Farnam (St. Cloud State)  
 
Vice President of Sports Science and Player Performance Javair Gillett (DePauw University) 
 
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Josh Minott MY-not 
Daishen Nix DAY-shin Nix 
Naz Reid NAHZ 
Micah Nori Nor-EE 
Pablo Prigioni Prih-gee-OH-knee 
 