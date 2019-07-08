Timberwolves Claim Tyrone Wallace Off Waivers

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wallace, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 92 games (19 starts).

Wallace, 6-5, was drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round (60th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft. He spent the 2016-17 season with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s NBA G League team, averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 38 games The Clippers signed Wallace to a two-way contract on January 5, 2018. He averaged 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 26 games for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the NBA G League that season. The Clippers re-signed him for the 2018-19 season.