Timberwolves City Edition Jerseys to go on sale TONIGHT at 11 p.m.

Minneapolis-St. Paul – In the lead up to the Minnesota Timberwolves’s debut of the Prince-Inspired City Edition uniforms on November 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers, jerseys and the full line of Prince-Inspired apparel will go on sale tonight starting at 11 p.m. by visiting timberwolvesteamstore.com. In addition to the online sale, fans can also purchase City Edition merchandise for the first time in person at the Timberwolves Team Store in the Target Center skyway tomorrow morning starting at 6:00 a.m.

The City Edition jersey is a representation of an icon and a team; a jersey representation and a purple celebration for the ages. When Minnesota combines music, basketball, culture and a beloved legacy, it becomes something historic. The blend provides radiant energy, recalls classic memories, and creates a united fan excitement befitting of a Prince inspired experience.

As part of the debut of the jerseys next Friday, there will be many in-game features that celebrate Prince and the stamp he left on the city of Minneapolis. The team will recognize and donate to non-profit organizations that advance causes important to Prince and that are actively involved in continuing his legacy. There will be an on-court check presentation to these organizations at home games where the City Edition uniforms are worn. During halftime, award winning artist Morris Day will perform. Day is best known for being the lead vocals of The Time, a Minneapolis original group that was closely connected to Prince.

The game is the first in a series of halftime acts that will take place in conjunction with the City Edition uniform nights at Target Center during the 2018-19 season. The team unveiled the uniforms during an event last week at Paisley Park. The new look is a result of a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince Estate.

The team is scheduled to wear the City Edition uniforms eight times during the regular season. In addition to November 16, the Wolves will sport the uniforms for home games on January 11 vs. Dallas, February 13 vs. Houston, March 19 vs. Golden State and April 5 vs. Miami. The team will also wear the uniforms January 24 at Los Angeles Lakers, March 12 at Denver and March 14 at Utah.

The City Edition is the fifth of six jerseys the Wolves will wear this season, joining the white Association Edition, navy Icon Edition and green Statement Edition that were worn last season, and the black Classic Edition that was unveiled last August. The sixth and final uniform will be unveiled at a later date.